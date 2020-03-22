e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sense of invincibility, irresponsibility— why people break quarantine rules

Sense of invincibility, irresponsibility— why people break quarantine rules

“A lack of social responsibility makes us behave like this. Altruism needs to replace individualism,” says Samir Parikh, psychiatrist and the director of department of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Healthcare.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:03 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The general view of an empty highway during the national quarantine in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela March 21, 2020.
The general view of an empty highway during the national quarantine in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Caracas, Venezuela March 21, 2020. (REUTERS)
         
Highlights
  • Some of these actions stem from a minimised risk perception
  • The country has outraged over several cases involving people not following protocols
  • The act of breaking rules could be driven by the idea of an “invincible self”

A sense of individuality and complete lack of concern for others could explain why India is reporting several cases of people breaking quarantine protocols in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to behavioural scientists.

While a section of experts says some of these actions stem from a minimised risk perception, others call for punitive action to deter such flouters who are putting a large section of the population at risk of the fast-spreading disease with flu-like symptoms.

Samir Parikh, psychiatrist and the director of department of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Healthcare, says India has to put emphasis on collective responsibility.

“A lack of social responsibility makes us behave like this. Altruism needs to replace individualism,” Parikh says.

From a student in West Bengal to a popular Bollywood singer to a newlywed woman back from honeymoon in Italy, the country has outraged over several cases involving people not following protocols and sending health officials into a tizzy.

People who are viewed to be potential carriers of the disease due to their travel aboard or likely contact with patients but do not show symptoms are asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

Patients tested positive have to undergo treatment at government-run isolation facilities.

Nimesh Desai, director, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and a professor of psychiatry, says the act of breaking rules could be driven by the idea of an “invincible self”.

tags
top news
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19: How it will change the world
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news