'Sent a strong message': Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal's father on Ind vs Pak Asia Cup trophy row

Pahalgam terror attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father, Rajesh Narwal, on Monday appreciated the Indian cricket team's refusal to take the Asia Cup trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, saying that it “sent a message” to Islamabad. Pahalgam attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's father, Rajesh (L), said that it was important to send a message to some Pakistani leaders and the Army personnel who are insulting Pakistan.(PTI/AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium by five wickets on Sunday. The matches between arch-rivals took place against the backdrop of the tense border situations following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed.

Right from the group stage, the Indian team players maintained a firm stance on the matter and avoided exchanging traditional handshakes with the Pakistani players. Following the snub by India, in both the group stage and the Super 4s encounter, PCB chairman Naqvi complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about India and match referee Andy Pycroft's behaviour.

Naqvi had also posted objectionable videos on X, which showed Pakistan's claims of downing Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, a claim made without any proof.

The Indian team reportedly did not want to accept and take the trophy from Naqvi due to his objectionable posts.

‘Nation comes first’

Rajesh Narwal, while speaking to NDTV, hailed team India's decision and said, "Our players and captain Suryakumar Yadav have shown that the nation comes first."

He added that the Indian camp, "enraged" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, sent a "strong message" by not shaking hands with the Pakistani players.

"The Indian citizens or the players don't hate the Pakistani players or the sports, but it was important to send a message to some Pakistani leaders and the Army personnel who are insulting Pakistan," Narwal told the news channel.

However, he said that India should not have played against a country like Pakistan, which "supports terrorism".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team India for its win in the Asia Cup and said in a post on X, “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!”

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took a jibe at Pakistan after their Asia Cup defeat, saying that they "lost on the border, lost in the field too".

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said he would donate his entire match fee from the tournament to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” he said in a post on X.

The Indian team players are entitled to a match fee of ₹4 lakh for each game in the T20 format. Thus, the 35-year-old would be donating a sum of ₹28 lakh, which he will earn for the seven games played in the tournament.