‘Op Sindoor on field’ to ‘unity foundation’: How leaders from PM to Oppn reacted to India's cricket win vs Pakistan

After India bagged the Asia Cup by defeating arch rival Pakistan on Sunday, the country echoed with the sound of crackers as fans celebrated the win in an anxious final. As India bagged the title, a surge of pride filled not just cricket fans, but also leaders from various political parties across the nation.(Sajjad Hussian/AFP)

With this win, India also ended the tournament undefeated and defeated Pakistan thrice: a seven-wicket win at the group stage, a six-wicket win in the Super Four phase, and capping it off with a five-wicket win in the title clash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) as he congratulated the Indian team on their win.

“#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” he wrote on X, referencing India's military operation in May in retaliation for a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Union home minister Amit Shah also hailed India's triumph, and emphasised that “Bharat is destined to win no matter which field".

In his post on X, Shah said, “A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again.”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also congratulated the Indian team on Monday: “New India delivers.”

Win during Navratri: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

“From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India,” said Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday, referencing the Hindu celebration that marks the beginning of the annual festive season in India.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha applauds Team India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cheered for the Indian cricket team too, after the win at at the Dubai International Stadium.

“Your exemplary teamwork, determination, consistent performance, and the winning spirit have made the entire nation proud,” he wrote on his official X handle.

Haryana CM congratulates the team

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini extend heartfelt wishes to the Indian team after its victory against Pakistan.

In a post shared on X, Saini wrote, “May you continue to proudly wave India's victorious tricolour in the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Yogi Adityanath: India will always be victorious

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took to his X handle as he congratulated the Indian team.

"No matter what the 'field' may be, India will always be victorious... Heartfelt congratulations to each player of the Indian cricket team!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi, as he ended his post with “Jai Hind”.

Akhilesh Yadav: Unity is the foundation of victory

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and president of Samajwadi Party said unity is the foundation of victory, as he congratulated not just the team but also its coaches and supporting staff.

“Unity is the foundation of victory. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the united players, coaches, supporting staff of the Indian cricket team, and the countrymen on winning the Asia Cup!”

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu and YSRCP's Reddy praise 'Telugu star' Tilak Varma

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded Tilak Varma for his exceptional performance in yesterday's Asia Cup Finals held in Dubai where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets as it bagged the title.

The chief minister praised Varma's composure and brilliance under pressure, noting that his exceptional innings powered India to victory against Pakistan.

“What a star! Our Telugu boy, Tilak Varma, absolutely owned the pitch with a match-winning innings. His composure and brilliance are inspiring,” Naidu wrote on his X handle on Sunday further noting that Verma had made the entire state proud with his achievement.

YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their remarkable victory and admired Varma's remarkable performance throughout the tournament.

“A special shoutout to our very own Telugu star, Tilak Varma, for his crucial performance in the final and consistent brilliance. Truly commendable effort,” Reddy wrote on his X.

‘Shake hands with the trophy’

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and governor Hari Babu Kambhampati congratulated the team as it emerged victorious at the Asia Cup 2025 finals.

Taking to X, Majhi wrote, “Yet again, our Men in Blue shake hands with the coveted trophy right before the festive season starts.”

The governor, in a social media post, said, “Your teamwork, resilience, and passion have made the nation proud.”

Leader of opposition in the state assembly and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the team led by Surya Kumar Yadav.

“The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with their all-round performance. May the team continue its winning momentum to bring laurels for the country,” the former chief minister wrote on X.

Chhattisgarh CM calls India's win a ‘valiant victory’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauded Team India for their "valiant victory" in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and stated that Team India has not only “created history but also ignited the flame of national pride”.

(With inputs from agencies)