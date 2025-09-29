Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars react after India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan , Sidharth Malhotra and others led the wave of online celebrations as India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final to claim their record ninth title. Malayalam superstar Mammootty too joined in applauding the Men in Blue, as social media platforms lit up with congratulatory posts after the high-octane finish.

Amitabh Bachchan, true to form, shared his delight in Hindi, posting, “जीत गये !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. उधर ज़बान लड़खड़ाई, और इधर, बिना batting bowling fielding किए, लड़खड़ा दिया दुश्मन को !! जय हिन्द! जय भारत! जय माँ दुर्गा !!!! (well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. Over there the tongue faltered, and here, without batting bowling fielding, you made the enemy falter !! Jai Hind ! Jai Bharat ! Jai Maa Durga).”

Several other film celebrities including actor Ranvir Shorey, Ali Fazal, badminton star PV Sindhu and others, too hailed the team’s flawless campaign.

Their reactions mirrored the intensity of the contest itself. India’s chase had begun on shaky ground, with the team reduced to 10/2 and then 20/3 within the first four overs. Shubman Gill, who briefly looked in rhythm, fell attempting to clear the infield, leaving Indian fans nervous and Pakistan in command.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma then came together for a crucial 57-run partnership, steadying the innings and reviving the team’s chances. Just when it seemed like India had regained control, Abrar Ahmed struck in the 13th over to dismiss Samson, pushing the game back into uncertainty.

But Tilak Varma stood tall under pressure. Displaying maturity beyond his years, he anchored the innings with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, guiding India through the final overs. Supported by Shivam Dube, Tilak ensured that India crossed the line in the last over to secure their ninth Asia Cup triumph.

The win also extended India’s unbeaten record against Pakistan in the tournament, with victories in all three encounters. For celebrities and fans alike, the result was more than just a title—it was a night of national pride, resilience and celebration.