Two criminals wanted for six murders shot dead in encounter with UP police in Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh police shot dead two men, accused of murder and robbery, in an encounter in Aligarh early Thursday morning.

Naushad and Mustaqim, carrying cash reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were wanted for at least six murders in the district last month, police said. Among the victims were two Hindu priests and four farmers.

“The encounter took place at Machua canal in Harduaganj area of Aligarh district at 6:30 am when the police team was fired upon. A policeman was also injured in the gunfight,” said superintendent of police (Rural), Aligarh, Manilal Patidar.

“These two criminals were changing their locations after committing crimes in Atrauli, Harduaganj, and Pali Mukeempur and were involved in many murders. They had robbed a man of his motorbike last night in Aligarh,” Patidar said.

Police sent the bodies of the two men for post mortem to Aligarh district hospital and informed the district magistrate.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:24 IST