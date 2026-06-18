'Serious blow to foreign policy': Congress slams PM Modi over Pakistan's role in US-Iran deal

As the US and Iran signed an interim peace deal to end months of conflict in West Asia, the document set off a political slugfest in India as senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the Modi government and its foreign policy. New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh with party general secretary KC Venugopal. (AICC)

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed by the US and Iran on Wednesday was pushed by India's neighbour, Pakistan, which carefully positioned itself as the mediator in the peace negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The interim deal is widely being known as ‘Islamabad MoU’. Track live updates on Iran US deal

'MoU reflects Pak's new global influence' Reacting to this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed that Pakistan was once isolated globally by ex-prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh following the Mumbai terror attack of 2008. Ramesh said that the Islamabad MOU reflects 'Pakistan's new regional status and global influence.'

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“It is a serious blow to both the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy. Pakistan has now become more deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia, which carries serious and significant implications for India,” Ramesh wrote on X.

‘Memorandum of misunderstanding’ He also said the MoU is a ‘serious setback’ for the US as major objectives of the war were not achieved at all. “The limitations of military power have once again been exposed. PM Modi's consistent appeasement of President Trump—whose latest evidence is the MEA's statement on last night's Trump-Modi bilateral meeting—is shameful and, in fact, truly anti-national,” he wrote.

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He said that while the interim deal it represents a major advancement, there are chances that it may become “Memorandum of Misunderstanding for both sides”. “For now, it can only be said that the next 60 days will be extremely crucial,” he wrote.