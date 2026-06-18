Father of Indian sailor killed in US attack appeals to PM Modi: ‘Ensure safety of seafarers'

The father of deceased Indian seafarer Aditya Sharma on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to ensure the safety of Indian sailors working in international waters, following the Prime Minister's remarks on maritime security during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Aditya's father, Rajesh Sharma, said the last text message from his son came about an hour before the strike on Settebello. (HT file/ANI)

Rajesh Sharma, Aditya's father, acknowledged the Prime Minister's diplomatic constraints but expressed hope that the issue of seafarer safety would receive greater attention in the future.

"The Prime Minister might be bound due to his diplomatic responsibilities, and he could not raise his voice in the manner he should have. I still want to thank him, and I wish that our sailors and seafarers will be safe in the future after his statement... I want to appeal to the government to ensure the safety of our seafarers," he told ANI.

His remarks came after Modi raised concerns over the safety of maritime workers amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region during discussions with Trump.

PM raises issue with Trump at G7 Summit Addressing a session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity", the Prime Minister highlighted the risks faced by civilian maritime workers operating in conflict zones.

"Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility," Modi said.

Emphasising that civilian workers should not become victims of geopolitical conflicts, he called for safeguarding global shipping routes.

"We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear," he added, urging greater international cooperation to prevent such incidents.

Trump briefly acknowledged the tragedy during the interaction.

"I heard about that. It's a rough profession, and we work together on it," Trump said. "This has been happening throughout time, but we work together. We love all those people. They are great people."

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The remarks come against the backdrop of the deaths of three Indian seafarers, including Aditya Sharma, in a US military strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month.

Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet on probation, was among the three Indian crew members killed when the vessel was struck on June 10 near the Strait of Hormuz. He was among 24 Indian crew members on board at the time of the attack.

While 21 sailors were rescued by responding Omani forces, Aditya and two other Indian seafarers lost their lives.

The incident sparked diplomatic tensions, with the Ministry of External Affairs summoning US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice within a week to lodge a strong protest over the deaths of the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.”

(With ANI inputs)