Mortal remains of 2 Indians killed in MT Settebello attack brought back to India

"The mortal remains of Mr. Aditya Sharma and Mr. Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India. Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time," the Embassy said in a statement.

In a post on X, the Embassy expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the remains had been brought back to India.

The mortal remains of two Indian nationals who lost their lives in the US strikes on vessel MT Settebello , have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday last week after US forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

Also Read | US attack, sinking ship, death due to illness: A tough week for Indian seafarers near Gulf coast

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said he spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey India's strong protest over US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. He described such actions against commercial shipping as unjustifid.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

On Friday, MEA summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman.

Meanwhile at the G7 Summit taking place in Evian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy during the conflict in West Asia and said noted how Indian civilians lost their lives.

He stressed that international partnerships and global solidarity would be meaningful only if countries worked together to address common challenges.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," he said.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and ensuring the security of seafarers involved in global trade.

"Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear...India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues," he added.