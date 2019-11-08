e-paper
Set up joint control rooms to issue weather alerts during winters in Kashmir: Chief Secretary

The chief secretary asked Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department secretary to immediately liaise with principal secretary, civil aviation, on the commencement of air services to the snow-bound areas.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 09:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
A girl walks on a snow covered foot bridge during the first snowfall of the season in the interiors of Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Thursday called for joint control rooms to be made functional throughout the winter season to keep the public informed about adverse weather and issue alerts for potential avalanches, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary instructed the Kashmir divisional commissioner to share with the district administration, the names and contact details of the nodal officers designated for coordinating rescue and air operations, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary asked Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department secretary to immediately liaise with principal secretary, civil aviation, on the commencement of air services to the snow-bound areas.

He directed authorities to setting up a help desk at the Srinagar airport.

The chief secretary also directed the DCs to sanction ex-gratia as per SDRF norms to the families of the persons who lost their lives in the snowfall. He also advised the DCs to undertake restoration works immediately, wherever, required as per SDRF norms.

He asked the DCs to lead from the front, be visible on ground to motivate subordinate officers and employees and seek cooperation of public in restoration of essential services, the spokesman said.

