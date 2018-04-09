Supreme Court refuses to interfere in West Bengal panchayat polls

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the next month’s panchayat elections in West Bengal and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other opposition parties should approach the state election commission with their grievances, in a setback to saffron party’s state unit seeking the top court’s intervention.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit filed a petition in the Supreme Court had last week alleging that its workers were facing large-scale violence by the members of the ruling Trinamool Congress party and were being prevented from filing their nomination papers.

Panchayat elections in the state are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5 and April 9 is the last date for filing of the nominations. The polls are being seen as a test of strength for the Trinamool and opposition BJP and Congress ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 8.

The Supreme Court on Friday had reserved its order on the BJP’s request to direct the West Bengal election commissioner to accept online nomination papers for the state’s panchayat polls.

The West Bengal government on its part deflected allegations of violence in the court saying, the party should first approach the Election Commission with their problems.

Poll-related violence has claimed two lives in Malda and Bankura districts so far since the beginning of the filing of nominations on April 2, according to police. Besides, scores of people were wounded in clashes between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

At least two prominent leaders came under attack, allegedly from the ruling party in the West Bengal districts on Friday, the fifth day of filing of nomination papers.

Eight-time Lok Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Basudeb Acharya was hit on the head in Purulia district, the party said. The BJP alleged that its state unit general secretary Raju Banerjee was dragged out of his vehicle in Bankura and assaulted in front of the district magistrate’s office.