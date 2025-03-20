Seven Amritpal aides airlifted to Punjab from Assam jail

Silchar: Seven associates of lawmaker and radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh, who were lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), were airlifted to Punjab on Thursday. Seven associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted to Punjab in two flights that departed from Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport on Thursday morning (PTI)

Singh and nine of his associates were arrested in Punjab in February and March 2023 in connection with the 2023 attack on Amritsar’s Ajnala police station. Later they were shifted to the Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail.

According to Assam police officers, a 25-member team of Punjab police reached Assam on Monday and sought transit remand for the seven detainees.

Also Read: Punjab Police take custody of seven Amritpal aides in Assam

“All of them completed two years in this jail and their detention period expired on March 19. The process of shifting started after the Punjab government decided not to re-invoke the NSA against them, said an official.

The seven detainees --- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh --- were taken to Punjab in two flights that departed from Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport on Thursday morning.

Three more detainees, including pro-Khalistan activist and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, were released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in three phases between Monday and Wednesday.

Also Read: No extension of NSA against Amritpal’s aides; 7 petitions withdrawn after Punjab move

Amritpal Singh and his two associates, Papalpreet Singh and Varinder Singh Johal will also be shifted to Punjab in May or June this year, As per the sources, said an official, requesting anonymity. Last year, Amritpal became a member of Parliament (MP) by contesting the Lok Sabha election from Khadoor Sahib seat but he was not released from jail.