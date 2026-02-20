Seven killed, 2 injure after van collides with truck on hilly stretch in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Seven people were killed after a Maruti Eeco van collided with a truck on a hilly stretch in the Kumbhghat area in Valsad district, Gujarat, on Friday. Police said the collision occurred on Friday afternoon on the Kaprada–Nanapondha ghat road when the van hit the truck near a sharp bend. Kaparada is a taluka in Valsad district, Gujarat, India, near the border to Maharashtra. It is located in the Western Ghats.

Five occupants of the van died on the spot. Two others were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to seven, according to a senior police official.

The victims were residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaprada taluka, the official said.

The impact left the van badly mangled. The driver and cleaner of the truck were injured and are being treated at a local hospital, the official added. Rescue teams reached the site soon after the accident and began an investigation into the cause of the collision. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and legal proceedings have been initiated.