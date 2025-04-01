18 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha

At least 18 persons were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in an industrial area in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing officials. The incident took place at a unit near Deesa town.(ANI)

"As many as 18 persons died in the incident, and five others are injured after the slab of the building collapsed following a massive blast," Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

Most of the victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh and their family members.

Banaskantha collector Mihir Patel said that the explosion occurred at the factory around 9:45am, causing the entire RCC slab to collapse. The incident took place at a unit near Deesa town.

"…The whole RCC slab had collapsed. The relief teams are removing the debris,” the collector said, according to ANI.

The unit was meant to store firecrackers, and so far, no clue has been found that firecrackers were being manufactured, according to Makwana. Earlier, officials had said it was a factory, reported PTI.

Gujarat CM expresses grief



Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.

"The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heart-breaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief," Patel said in a post on X.

"I am in constant touch with the administration regarding the relief, rescue and treatment work in this accident. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment at the earliest. The state government will provide an assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed grief over the untimely death of workers hailing from MP in the incident.

He said workers affected by the incident will be extended full assistance. All necessary efforts will be made to assist the workers and help their families, Yadav added.