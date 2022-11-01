Seven killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad Seven people were killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana – four in Adilabad district and three on the outskirts of Hyderabad -- in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

Four people were killed and one person was injured, when a container truck rammed into the car from rear side which they were travelling in on the National Highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor block in Adilabad district.

According to an official in Gudihathnoor police station, a family of four persons, residents of Mohammadnagar area of Adilabad town, was returning from Hyderabad when the speeding container truck rammed into their vehicle from behind around 3.30 am.

“Under the impact, the car crashed into a truck which was moving in front of it. Four persons, including the driver, were crushed to death on the spot,” the police official said.

The deceased were identified as Syed Rafatullah Ahmed (56), his elder daughter Sabiyam Hasmi (26) and nephew Syed Wajahath (17), besides driver Shamshuruddin (50) who was also from KRK Colony in Adilabad town.

Rafathullah’s younger daughter Zubiya Hasmi (24) received grievous injuries. “Soon after receiving the information, we rushed to the spot. We recovered the bodies with great difficulty,” the police official said.

The injured woman was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, where her condition is critical, he said, adding that rash driving by the driver of the container lorry is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

“We have registered a case of accident and are investigating the case,” he said.

In another incident, three persons were killed and seven injured when a tempo van which they were travelling in collided with a container truck on Outer Ring Road at Kandla Koya in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the Medchal police, the accident happened when the Tata Ace tempo van carrying a group of 13 persons coming from Srisailam after having the darshan of Lord Shiva were returning to their native place in Medak district.

“The driver of the van lost control over steering and rammed into a container truck before it which was going a little slow, resulting in the instantaneous death of three persons.

“Seven others in the vehicle were injured and they were immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad. The condition of two of them is stated to be critical,” the police said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

The details of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained. Investigation is on, the police added.

