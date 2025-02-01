Seven-year-old girl dies after school toilet wall collapses on her in Rajasthan's Kota

A seven-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment after a toilet wall collapsed on her at a government school in Rajasthan's Kota. Seven-year-old girl dies after toilet wall collapses on her at Rajasthan school.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

After a preliminary inquiry, the district education department suspended three teachers on Saturday over alleged negligence and initiated a thorough investigation.

Rohini, a Class 1 student at the Government Upper Primary School in Darbechi village, was in the bathroom around noon on Friday when the deteriorated toilet wall gave way, leaving her injured, circle inspector Satyanarayan Malav said.

The school staff informed her parents, who immediately took her to the community health centre in Sultanpur.

After receiving initial treatment, doctors referred her to a higher medical facility. Her family then shifted her to a private hospital in Kota, where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the girl’s parents filed a complaint, accusing the school staff of negligence and holding them responsible for her death.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act and said additional charges would be added as the investigation progresses.

Officials said the education department’s probe report would also be included in the case file.

District education officer KK Sharma said a joint team of elementary and block education officers visited the school on Saturday and found three teachers, Ashok Kumar Porwal, Ramdayal Meghwal, and Gyatri Kanwar, prima facie negligent.

They were suspended, and a detailed inquiry has been launched for further action, he said.

According to villagers, a staff member’s four-wheeler was available at the school, but teachers allegedly waited for the parents instead of immediately taking the girl to a hospital.

Angered by the incident, the girl’s family and villagers staged a protest on Darbechi road, demanding compensation and action against those responsible.

Sub-divisional officials and police reached the spot and assured the family of ₹5.50 lakh in compensation.

Of this, ₹3.50 lakh was handed over on the spot, with assurances of the remaining amount, after which the protest was called off, police said.

With PTI inputs