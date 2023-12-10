Several BJP MLAs at Vasundhara Raje's house amid Rajasthan CM suspense

Jaipur: A day after the Congress attributed a lack of discipline to the 'delay' in government formation in Rajasthan, several new and former MLAs of the state arrived at Vasundhara Raje's house in Jaipur on Sunday, ANI reported. Former chief minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, coming out after meeting with President of the Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda last week.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 115 seats in the 199-strong assembly, relegating the Congress to just 69 seats. The party hasn't yet formed governments in the three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) whose elections it won recently.

Vasundhara Raje was the chief minister of Rajasthan when the party last formed a government in the state.

Baba Balak Nath's name had cropped up after the party's win earlier this month. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary even joked on camera over the speculation. "Meet the new chief minister of Rajasthan," Choudhary said jokingly in Parliament.

Other names rumoured to be considered for the coveted chief ministerial role are Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Diya Kumari.

Outgoing Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had said the delay in announcing CMs in the three states was because of the lack of discipline within the party.

"There is no discipline in this party. If we had done the same, I don't know what allegations they would have levelled against us and misled people. They polarised the polls... We will cooperate with the new government," he said on Saturday.

BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf responded to Gehlot's allegation today saying it took over a fortnight for the Congress to announce its chief minister in 2018.

"For the Congress to level such allegations at us is laughable. After the last Assembly elections in 2018, it took them 16 days to decide their chief minister. Unlike the BJP, which handles these matters in a democratic manner, they are dictatorial. Our party top brass has appointed observers for Rajasthan, who will come here, listen to the MLAs and tender their report to the high command which will eventually decide the CM," he said.

Earlier this week, the father of BJP MLA Lalit Meena claimed four new MLAs confined the Kishanganj MLA in a resort. He also named Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh.

"...I had gone to take him (Lalit Meena) from 'Apano Rajasthan Resort'...Dushyant Singh took him along. Kanwarlal, an MLA, tried to stop me. He asked me to first talk to Dushyant Singh and then take him (Lalit Meena)...A total of five MLAs were there at the resort...," Hemraj Meena was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

Raje met BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital on Thursday.

With inputs from ANI