Home / India News / 11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory

11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot as thick fumes were seen billowing after the explosion inside Vindhya Organics. Workers were seen running due to the chaos caused by the explosion.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:05 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times
An explosion was heard at a chemical factory in Hyderabad on Saturday.
An explosion was heard at a chemical factory in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI File Photo )
         

At least 11 workers were shifted to a hospital after a massive explosion at a chemical factory in industrial development area in Bollarum on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday, officials said. Several others are injured and many are feared trapped, they added.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot as thick fumes were seen billowing after the explosion inside Vindhya Organics. Workers were seen running due to the chaos caused by the explosion.

Officials are also evacuating workers from adjacent factories.

More details are awaited.

11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
