Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Several school students hospitalised as they faint due to extreme heat in Bihar's Sheikhpura

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Due to the current heatwave, parents are instructed to ensure that their kids drink plenty of water and advised to give them ORS to prevent dehydration.

Several school students in Bihar's Sheikhpura were hospitalised on Wednesday after fainting due to the extreme heatwave currently scorching northern India. Sheikhpura recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren were rushed to the hospital, where they received saline injections.(ANI)
Schoolchildren were rushed to the hospital, where they received saline injections.(ANI)

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, students at the school appeared extremely exhausted while teachers attempted to help by providing water and fanning them externally. They were then rushed to the hospital, where they received saline injections.

In another video shared by the news agency PTI, hospital officials are seen inquiring about the children's health condition while their parents stand by. Due to the current heatwave, parents are instructed to ensure that their kids drink plenty of water and give them ORS to prevent dehydration.

Rajnikanth Kumar, from Sadar Hospital Sheikhpura, told ANI, “Due to the rising temperature, the students are facing difficulties. The students admitted here are now stable.”

“Students should stay hydrated at all times. They should drink as much water as possible. It is recommended that they do not come out in the heat. All students should carry water bottles,” he said.

Heatwave in Bihar

Bihar is witnessing scorching heat similar to that in other parts of North India. On Tuesday, daytime temperatures surpassed 44 degrees Celsius at nine locations in the state. Aurangabad recorded the highest temperature at 47.7 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in Bihar for the day, according to Ashish Kumar, a scientist from the IMD office in Patna.

"This marks the highest temperature of the season in Bihar," stated Ashish Kumar, as reported by PTI.

The IMD forecasts that the oppressive heat will persist throughout the state for another three to four days.

Several locations experienced temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius, including Aurangabad (47.7°C), Dehri (47°C), Arwal (46.9°C), Gaya (46.8°C), Bikramganj in Rohtas (46.5°C), Buxar (46.4°C), Bhojpur (45.6°C), Nawada (45.4°C), and Rajgir (44.1°C).

Gaya experienced its highest temperature in the past 11 years, reaching 46.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions were also observed in other districts, including Vaishali (43.9°C), Sheikhpura (42.9°C), Patna (42.8°C), Munger (42.6°C), Jamui (42.5°C), Siwan (42°C), and Saran (41°C).

"People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration," a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

    HT News Desk

