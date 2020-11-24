Severe cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:11 IST

Nivar, a severe cyclonic storm, the first one to impact the Indian coast this season, is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25, with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and bring extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 24 and 25.

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards and lies centered about 520 km eastsoutheast of Puducherry and 560 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general M Mohapatra said on Monday.

Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase substantially over south peninsular India from November 23 onwards with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 and 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during November 25 and 26. Extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during November 24 and 25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalseema on November 25 and 26 and over Telangana on November 26.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from November 23 to 25. Fishermen out at the sea have been advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea areas.

“Nivar is an Iranian name. It is from a list of cyclone names suggested by the 13 north Indian ocean countries affected by cyclones in the region. Three cyclones have already occurred this year, Amphan, Nisarga and Gati which made landfall on the Somalia coast on Sunday night,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

Sea conditions are likely to be high to very high (waves of 6 to 14 metres) along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on Wednesday. Tidal wave of 1 metre height above the astronomical tide is also expected on Wednesday during landfall.