e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Severe cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday

Severe cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday

Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase substantially over south peninsular India from November 23 onwards with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fishermen shift their boats to safety following cyclone Nivar alert, in Mamallapuram on November 23.
Fishermen shift their boats to safety following cyclone Nivar alert, in Mamallapuram on November 23. (PTI)
         

Nivar, a severe cyclonic storm, the first one to impact the Indian coast this season, is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25, with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and bring extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 24 and 25.

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards and lies centered about 520 km eastsoutheast of Puducherry and 560 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general M Mohapatra said on Monday.

Also read | 6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

Under its influence, the rainfall activity is likely to increase substantially over south peninsular India from November 23 onwards with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 and 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during November 25 and 26. Extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during November 24 and 25 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalseema on November 25 and 26 and over Telangana on November 26.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest and adjoining westcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from November 23 to 25. Fishermen out at the sea have been advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea areas.

“Nivar is an Iranian name. It is from a list of cyclone names suggested by the 13 north Indian ocean countries affected by cyclones in the region. Three cyclones have already occurred this year, Amphan, Nisarga and Gati which made landfall on the Somalia coast on Sunday night,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

Sea conditions are likely to be high to very high (waves of 6 to 14 metres) along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on Wednesday. Tidal wave of 1 metre height above the astronomical tide is also expected on Wednesday during landfall.

tags
top news
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget to unveil more changes to push growth, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Trump relents after steady drumbeat of Republicans urge start of Biden transition
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In