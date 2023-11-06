close_game
News / India News / 'Severe plus' air leading to more breathing problems? Ex-AIIMS director explains

‘Severe plus’ air leading to more breathing problems? Ex-AIIMS director explains

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 06, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Delhiites have been gripped under a toxic suffocating smog for the past week as the air quality index (AQI) breached the 500 mark.

As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR entered the ‘severe plus’ category, former AIIMS director and senior pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday said that there is a rise in patients with breathing problems. According to him, people with no respiratory diseases are also facing breathing issues.

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. (File)

“Respiratory problems may increase in people with diseases like bronchitis or heart problems, resulting in decreased oxygen saturation and increased emergency visits. In OPD too, more patients with a complaint of breathing are coming. Hospitalisation, ICU admissions, and OPD referrals are increasing in patients and also in those people who are normal and have no disease,” Dr. Guleria told the news agency ANI.

Delhiites have been gripped under a toxic suffocating smog for the past week as the air quality index (AQI) breached the 500 mark - almost 20 times above the recommended limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Delhi government and doctors have been advising residents to stay indoors during this time.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50. The current air quality could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even possess a risk of lung cancer, reported ANI.

In view of the worsening air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the national capital with immediate effect on Sunday. This is in addition to all actions under Stages I, II, and III. Under the fourth stage, the government stops any entry of trucks in Delhi except for LNG/CNG trucks and those involved in essential services. It also imposes a ban on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and encourages schools to conduct online classes.

(With inputs from ANI)

