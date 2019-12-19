Shadnagar encounter: Deceased’s parents move SC demanding CBI probe

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 20:23 IST

The families of four men, accused in the last month’s rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad, filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation into the killing of their sons in an alleged fake encounter with the police on December 6.

The families also appealed to the Supreme Court to direct the authorities concerned to register a murder case against the police officers involved in the encounter, besides paying compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each family.

The petition was jointly filed under the provisions of Article 32 of the Constitution (that enables individuals to seek redressal for the violation of their fundamental rights) by Pinjari Hussain, Jollu Rajaiah and Chintakunta Kurmanna, fathers of Mohammed Arif alias Ahmed, Jollu Shiva and Chenna Keshavulu respectively, besides Jolly Lakshmi, mother of Jollu Naveen.

The petitioners made Union Home secretary, Telangana government chief secretary, Shadnagar assistant commissioner V Surender and Shadnagar police inspector A Sreedhar Kumar respondents.

The Supreme Court already appointed a three-member committee headed by retired judge Justice V S Sirpurkar, comprising retired Bombay High Court Justice Rekha Prakash Sondur Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan to investigate into the killing of the four accused in the alleged police encounter and submit a report to it within six months.

The petitioners appealed to the Supreme Court to quash the cases registered against their children on the charges of rape and murder of the veterinarian at Shadnagar police station in Telangana and disband the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Telangana government to probe the charges against the four.

Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were accused of raping and murdering 26-year-old veterinary doctor on the intervening night of November 27 and 28. The police arrested them and produced them before local magistrate in Shadnagar on November 29.

The investigators got the police custody of the accused for further questioning on December 4. In the wee hours of December 6, the cops took the four accused to Chatanpalli under Shadnagar police limits for reconstruction of the scene that took place on the night of November 27.

The cops claimed that the accused had attacked the police with stones, sticks and sharp articles besides snatching away the weapons from them and fired at two cops. In an exchange of fire that ensued, all the four were killed on spot.