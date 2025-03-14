Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jorhat on Friday evening for his three-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, officials said. Shah arrives in Jorhat for 3-day visit to Assam, Mizoram

Shah was received at Jorhat airport by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the state government.

"We warmly welcome Hon'ble Union Minister @AmitShah to the sacred land of Assam at the Jorhat airport," Sarma said in a post on X.

After his arrival at Jorhat, Shah left for the nearby town of Dergaon in Golaghat district, around 26.4 km away, where he will stay the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, the officials said.

On Saturday morning, the Union home minister will inaugurate the police academy, the first phase of which has been completed at a cost of ₹167.4 crore, they said.

He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the second phase of a ₹425.48-crore housing project at the academy.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

Shah will then leave for Mizoram, where he will attend a function for the shifting of Assam Rifles establishments from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital.

Shah will return to Guwahati on Saturday evening and stay the night at the state guest house in Koinadhora area, the officials said.

On Sunday morning, Shah will leave for Dotma in Kokrajhar district to address the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union , they said.

ABSU was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago and Shah will address the open session in which the chief minister, Bodoland Territorial Region chief Pramod Boro, senior ministers, parliamentarians, and key stakeholders will be present.

Shah will return to Guwahati in the afternoon and review the progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the Northeast with the chief ministers of the eight states in the region, the officials said.

A presentation will be made by each state on the progress in the implementation of BNS, they said.

Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday night.

