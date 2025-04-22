Shah, Chhattisgarh CM meet over implementation of new criminal laws

Union home minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi on Monday on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the state, said an official statement issued by the home ministry. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai meets Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

During the meeting, Shah told the CM and other top state officials that Chhattisgarh should become an ideal state by implementing the new criminal laws soon. The state government should fix accountability of deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-level officers for filing charge sheet within 60 and 90 days, it added.

“Shah emphasised that all police stations and DSP-level officers in Chhattisgarh should regularly use the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) in serious crime investigations. He also recommended a structured review mechanism for the implementation of the new criminal laws in the state. He added that the chief secretary and DGP should conduct weekly reviews, the state home minister should review the progress every 15 days, and the CM should assess the implementation on a monthly basis,” the statement said.

Officials aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said that during the meeting, Sai also briefed Shah about the ongoing Maoist operations and the development plans in areas that have been freed from Maoist control. The state government has been working to develop different parts within the Bastar range for tourism. Over the last one-and-a-half years, the state forces have opened over 30 camps and taken control in areas deep in the jungles of the Bastar range, which were controlled by Maoists for almost two to three decades.