Shah hands over appointment letters to kin of martyred J&K cops

Union home minister Amit Shah in Jammu on Friday handed over the appointment letters to the kin of four personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists in the Valley.

Pooja Devi, the wife of late selection grade constable Rohit Kumar, was handed over the appointment letter to join as a panchayat secretary. Her husband joined the J&K executive police in June 2011 and had been associated with counter-insurgency and was given an out of turn promotion as selection grade constable six years later for his brave efforts. On January 12, a police party along with Army carried out search operations at Sehpora Pariwan village in Kulgam. While civilians were being evacuated, the terrorists opened fire on the police personnel resulting in injuries to three army jawans and constable Rohit Kumar. The constable succumbed to injuries. However, a dreaded Pakistani terrorist Babar was eliminated in the operation.

Ifra Yaqoob, the daughter of head constable Mohammad Yaqoob Shah has been deputed as the orderly cum chowkidar in the industries and commerce department. Her father had joined the J&K Armed Police as the constable on February 1992. On August 13, 2014, Mohammad Yaqoob Shah was on his way to his company headquarters in Anantnag's Bijbehara when his police gypsy was attacked by terrorists in Pampore in Pulwama. The constable died fighting the terrorists.



Also read: Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to chair security meet; review prep for Amarnath Yatra

Aabid Bashir, now a follower in the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the son of constable Bashir Ahmed Sheik. During the intervening night of January 30, 2000, terrorists attacked a police party at Rabitar Bridge in Ganderbal in which constable Bashir Ahmed Sheikh lost his life.

Home Minister Amit Shah also handed the appointment letter to Mohsin Mushtaqas, the new follower in Jammu and Kashmir. He is the son of follower Mushtaq Ahmed. On May 9, 1993, the terrorists had fired on a BSF patrol party in Bandipora. During the retaliatory action, a terrorist was killed. Mushtaq Ahmed also lost his life in the gunbattle.

" The entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police," the home minister said while interacting with the kin of the slain security personnel.

During his last visit to the union territory in 2021, Shah had visited the house of inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar. In 2019, he had handed over the appointment letter to the wife of inspector Arshad Khan

It is pertinent to mention that the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah during his last visit to Jammu & Kashmir in October 2021 visited the house of Martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and in 2019 and handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON