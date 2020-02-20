‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Mediators assure protestors in search for a win-win formula

india

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:14 IST

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors returned to Shaheen Bagh on Thursday for the second day of negotiations and said they would attempt to find a solution while letting Shaheen Bagh stay.

The first round of talks between the protesters and interlocutors ended yesterday without any resolution and with a reiteration of the demand for repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Interlocutors, senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran attempted to make headway on Thursday afternoon by suggesting the contours of a possible solution to break the 68-day long impasse.

“Shaheen Bagh will stay,” Ramachandran declared from the stage at the venue to a thunderous applause by the protestors gathered in front of the stage. She added that “we wish that a solution is found while letting Shaheen Bagh (protests) continue”.

“Can we come up with a solution that the protests continue at Shaheen Bagh yet the roads are cleared,” Ramachandran asked.

“If a solution can be found, it will be great,” she added.

She tried to convey that the negotiations were the best chance for the protestors as its failure will result in the matter being decided by the court.

“It is our duty to try for a resolution through dialogue and if it remains unresolved then the matter will return to the Supreme Court and the government will also decide how to proceed further,” she said.

“This petition, which has necessitated our visit for negotiations, involves this road blockade. Supreme Court has sent us and extended a hand to you asking if it can do anything to help you,” Ramchandran added.

She made it clear that the current negotiations were not about deciding the future of CAA and NRC.

“Issues over NRC and CAA are before the Supreme Court and it will come up for hearing soon, though a date has not been given. No one can tell which way the court will decide, we can’t talk about it today. But your point of view will be heard by the court,” she said.

Sanjay Hegde told the crowd that resolution of the road blockade could serve as a future template for holding of other protests.

“Please don’t think that this protest only belongs to Shaheen Bagh,” he said adding that the Supreme Court may use it to decide future protocols for staging protests.

“SC is saying that your right to protest should be preserved but the staging of the protest should not lead to other people’s inconvenience,” he added.

The Apex court had called for a “balance” on Monday and said that while people had the right to protest in a democracy, they should not be blocking roads, otherwise it would lead to chaos.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh, which began on December 15, have blocked one of the main connections between Delhi and satellite city Noida, causing problems for thousands of commuters.

They are protesting a law that fast-tracks Indian citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They allege the law is discriminatory to the Muslims and fear it will be used along with the NRC to take away citizenship from some members of the minority community. The government has, however, said such perceptions of the law were untrue and result of a motivated campaign. It has also said that the CAA will not be repealed and ruled any nationwide NRC in the near future.