e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting West Bengal, after Nadda’s convoy was attacked

‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting West Bengal, after Nadda’s convoy was attacked

Moitra said every BJP leader is accompanied by central security forces when they are touring in West Bengal.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra asked why the central security forces could not foil the ‘attack’ on BJP convoy on Thursday. (File photo)
Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra asked why the central security forces could not foil the ‘attack’ on BJP convoy on Thursday. (File photo)(ANI)
         

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who recently drew flak for her “two paisa media’ comment, slammed the BJP in connection with Thursday’s incident in which BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked, saying that the attack was ‘staged’ by the BJP and that is why their (central) security could not foil the attack.

 

“Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party every day in Bengal - CRPF, CISF and every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits. Shame they can’t protect you from staged ‘attacks’,” Moitra tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too had raised the question on Thursday. “You depend on central forces. You provide central police security to so many people without informing the state,” Banerjee had said.

On Thursday, as the BJP leaders including Nadda, Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour, stones were pelted on their convoy. The assault was telecast live by several Bengali news channels. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged.

Union home minister Amit Shah called the attack on Nadda “sponsored violence”, and said on Twitter that West Bengal has “descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the rule of Trinamool Congress. The Centre also sought a report from the West Bengal government after the incident, which was sent by the state government on Friday.

Since the attack, the BJP upped its ante in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted his report on law and order to Amit Shah who may travel to Kolkata later this month.

Questioning the transparency of the report prepared by the Governor, Moitra had earlier tweeted, “BJP’s unelected hatchet-man masquerading as Governor to ‘investigate’ alleged attack on BJP President’s convoy!? Seems the BJP not even pretending anymore that Uncle Ji is an unbiased constitutional functionary, but a lackey sent from Delhi to do their bidding.”

tags
top news
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting Bengal
‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting Bengal
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In