‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting West Bengal, after Nadda’s convoy was attacked

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:19 IST

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who recently drew flak for her “two paisa media’ comment, slammed the BJP in connection with Thursday’s incident in which BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked, saying that the attack was ‘staged’ by the BJP and that is why their (central) security could not foil the attack.

Had heard of college BYOB parties



@BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party everyday in Bengal - CRPF, CISF & every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits



Shame they can’t protect you from staged "attacks" — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 11, 2020

“Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party every day in Bengal - CRPF, CISF and every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits. Shame they can’t protect you from staged ‘attacks’,” Moitra tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too had raised the question on Thursday. “You depend on central forces. You provide central police security to so many people without informing the state,” Banerjee had said.

On Thursday, as the BJP leaders including Nadda, Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, were going to attend an organisational meeting at Diamond Harbour, stones were pelted on their convoy. The assault was telecast live by several Bengali news channels. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged.

Union home minister Amit Shah called the attack on Nadda “sponsored violence”, and said on Twitter that West Bengal has “descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the rule of Trinamool Congress. The Centre also sought a report from the West Bengal government after the incident, which was sent by the state government on Friday.

Since the attack, the BJP upped its ante in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted his report on law and order to Amit Shah who may travel to Kolkata later this month.

Questioning the transparency of the report prepared by the Governor, Moitra had earlier tweeted, “BJP’s unelected hatchet-man masquerading as Governor to ‘investigate’ alleged attack on BJP President’s convoy!? Seems the BJP not even pretending anymore that Uncle Ji is an unbiased constitutional functionary, but a lackey sent from Delhi to do their bidding.”