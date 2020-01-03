Shame that after 70 years of Independence, we have to prove our citizenship: Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:02 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the government for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, saying she will not allow them (the BJP government) take away their rights.

“If we raise the issue of joblessness and hunger, they say go to Pakistan,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Siliguri. “I won’t let them take rights,” she said.

“It’s a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, we have to prove our citizenship,” Banerjee added.

They are dividing the country in the name of religion, she further said adding, “India a big country with rich culture and heritage; why do you regularly compare our nation with Pakistan?”

She also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he behaves like an ambassador of Pakistan. “Are you prime minister of India or ambassador of Pakistan; why do you glorify Pakistan on every issue?” Banerjee said.

PM Modi had attacked the Congress party and those who are protesting against the CAA, questioning why they are not exposing Pakistan. “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” PM Modi said in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Thursday.

“Has prime minister forgotten about India that he needs to talk about Pakistan at regular intervals?” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also urged other political parties to join her in opposing the CAA. “I am fighting against National Register of Citizens and CAA, join hands with me. I am requesting all people to come forward to save our democracy,” said Banerjee.