‘Shameless display’: Swati Maliwal slams Atishi for dancing after Kalkaji win

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal criticised the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, after the AAP leader was seen celebrating her victory from the Kalkaji constituency in the assembly elections. Delhi CM and AAP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, Atishi with party workers and supporters dances and celebrates her win (ANI)

Swati Maliwal shared a video of Atishi dancing and celebrating with supporters following her victory in the Kalkaji Assembly seat and termed it as a "shameless display," in light of AAP's crushing defeat in the elections.

"What kind of shameless display is this? The party lost, all the big leaders lost and Atishi Marlena is celebrating like this?" posted Swati Maliwal on X.

Atishi retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.

Atishi's victory stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat.

Following the results on Saturday, Maliwal attacked AAP for losing Delhi assembly elections, stating that god "punishes" those who commit crime against woman.

Maliwal's remarks came as a veiled reference to the assault case, wherein she alleged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of 'assaulting' her at the then CM's residence.

It is, however, pertinent to note that despite being a sharp critic of AAP and Kejriwal since the episode, she has still not left the party.

"If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal told ANI.

Launching a blistering attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Maliwal stated that even Ravan's pride was shattered, and "he is only Kejriwal."

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in assembly polls.

BJP won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats.