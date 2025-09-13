Shankaracharya to field candidates for Bihar elections: ‘Will reveal their names after…’

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Saturday announced that he would support independent candidates in Bihar assembly polls who will be committed to act against cow slaughter. Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Patna on Friday. (ANI)

While speaking in Bihar, the Shankaracharya said that even after seven decades and several assurances, no party has been committed to act against cow slaughter.

“In the Bihar elections, we will vote for cow protection and Sanatan Dharma. Even after 78–79 years and many assurances, no party has committed to act against cow slaughter," the Shankaracharya was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said that he would support independent candidates in the state elections, adding that their names would not be revealed as of now.

"We will field candidates from all 243 seats in the upcoming polls. I will not reveal their names now, as if I do, their candidature might get cancelled,” he added.

The remarks come a day after Shankaracharya announced the launch of “Gau Raksha Sankalp Yatra” in Bihar and declared that he will support independent candidates in the coming assembly polls who will show a commitment to cow protection.

“We will identify independent candidates in all 243 seats who show commitment towards cow protection. They will have my blessings. We will ensure that at least one candidate is fielded in each constituency… who are dedicated to cow protection,” he said.

He also criticised political parties, saying that atrocities against cows are on the rise and no steps have been taken towards it.

“Atrocities towards ‘Gau Mata are on the rise. We brought one party after another to power, but no move was made in this direction. Now, we will appeal to the voters directly to vote only for those candidates who consider cow slaughter a sin and work for their protection in sync with the broader sentiments of Hindus of this nation,” he said.

He also claimed that the export of beef is increasing day by day in the country, even when the BJP-led NDA government is in power.

“The central government must take proactive steps in this regard. When firms engaged in cow slaughter donate to political parties, one cannot expect much from them. We don’t have much expectation from politicians on this front,” he said.

“On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his party is for cow protection, and on the other, the export of beef is increasing in the country. It's very shocking and disturbing”, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth claimed.