Rohit Pawar touches Supriya Sule's feet before entering ED office; ‘Satyameva…’

In a massive show of strength, NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule reached the party office in Mumbai ahead of Rohit Pawar's questioning by the ED in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. As Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule reached the party office on Wednesday morning, they were greeted by 'Rohit dada' chants from the supporters. Rohit Pawar is Sharad Pawar's grand nephew. Supriya Sule accompanied Rohit Pawar to the ED office. Rohit Pawar touched Supriya Sule's feet before entering the ED office.

Rohit touches Supriya Sule's feet before interrogation

"I cannot comment on it. I am going on data and it speaks for itself...In Parliament, there was a reply in the Lok Sabha given by the Govt of India that 95% of cases of ICE meaning income tax, CBI and ED are on people who are in the Opposition parties. This is not something that I am alleging. This is data cleared by the government and Parliament. There is very little left for me to say or comment," Supriya Sule said.

“Investigation must be transparent and fair. I have full faith in the ED and I am sure they will hear Rohit's side. We are going to completely cooperate with all the agencies because we have nothing to hide,” Supriya Sule said adding ‘Satyameva jayate’.

Rohit Pawar to be questioned by ED today: 10 points

1. The ED summoned Rohit Pawar for questioning in the case and asked him to choose any date between January 22 and 24 to appear before the agency.

2. Rohit Pawar said he would appear before the agency on January 24 and will cooperate with the process of the ED investigation.

3. "If ED takes any wrong action against me, no one should be afraid, instead, everyone should stand united with the respected Pawar sahib and every person who preserves the self-respect of Maharashtra and believes in the Constitution," Rohit Pawar wrote on X.

4. On Tuesday, a poster appeared along with a photo of Rohit Pawar. "I will come wherever you call me. I am the heir of a storm. I will blow you apart," the poster read.

5. Rohit Pawar is the owner of Baramati Agro which was raided by ED on January 5.

6. The allegations against Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro are regarding funds.

7. What is the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam? The MSCB case stems from an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing. The Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam allegedly disbursed fraudulent loans amounting to 25,000 crore.

8. It was alleged that some sugar mills defaulted on the loans, which were given without due diligence. Those sugar mills were attached by the MSC banks and auctioned to various office bearers of the bank and politicians.

9. Sharad Pawar reacted to the ED summons to his grandnephew strongly as he said ED was being used as a tool to terrorise and silence political opponents.

10. Ahead of Rohit Pawar's questioning, NCP workers protested outside the ED office on Wednesday following which the security was beefed up.