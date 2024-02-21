Sharad Pawar's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘Comes to Rajya Sabha for 20 minutes’

New Delhi: Senior politician Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to the Rajya Sabha only for 20 minutes when the issues of common people are discussed and policy decisions taken in the Parliament. He also called PM Modi's gesture to bow down at the door of the Parliament "theatrics". NCP founder Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

"At the start of the session, (Prime Minister) bows down at the door of Parliament. This is theatrics," he said at an event, according to PTI.

Speaking at a function to unveil the memorial of murdered Leftist leader Govind Pansare in Kolhapur, Pawar said there must be a united stand against "regressive" powers.

Without naming the PM, he said power is being misused in India.

"Today, power is being misused, free voice suppressed, restrictions are brought on free writing, and news channels are being blocked. This means those in power are not bothered about the attacks on fundamental rights," Pawar alleged, according to PTI.

Pawar heads the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar party, which was formed after the Election Commission allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to use the 'NCP' name.

Pawar is the founder of the NCP.

"In Jharkhand, fake cases were foisted against a tribal chief minister and he was arrested. Arvind Kejriwal is being harassed by putting his ministers in jail," said Pawar.

Central agencies being misused: Pawar

He accused the government of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

The fight is not restricted to elections but a vow should be taken to support those people who have been oppressed, and for that, all the like-minded progressive powers need to come together, Pawar added.

Pawar also recalled the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi. "The attackers think that they will destroy progressive powers. But the ideological fight needs to be fought with ideology. However, the tendencies without any ideology take law in their hands and commit such acts," he said.

Sharad Pawar is the member of the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties formed to stop the BJP from forming government at the Centre after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Months after his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion, the Election Commission recognised the faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar as the “real NCP” and gave it the right to use the party name and symbol, a clock.

In January, Pawar had supported Modi when some Maldives ministers made disparaging remarks against him.

"He is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won't accept it. We must respect the PM's post. We won't accept anything against the Prime Minister from outside the country," Sharad Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With inputs from PTI