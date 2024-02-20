Sharad Pawar loyalist Jayant Patil dismisses speculations of joining BJP

Mumbai: With speculation rife over NCP (Sharad Pawar) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil jumping ship to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Sharad Pawar loyalist on Monday scotched rumours of him quitting the party. Jayant Patil held a press conference to clarify his position. He began, “If my name is being discussed, then it is a good thing but I am not going anywhere. I have no discussion with any BJP leader about joining the party. Neither any BJP leader offered me to join the party. I have no plans to go anywhere and will remain with NCP (Hindustan Times)

His reaction came after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, when asked by reporters if Patil was joining the saffron party, commented that “anything can happen anytime”.

Reacting to Bawankule’s statement, Jayant Patil held a press conference to clarify his position. He began, “If my name is being discussed, then it is a good thing but I am not going anywhere. I have no discussion with any BJP leader about joining the party. Neither any BJP leader offered me to join the party. I have no plans to go anywhere and will remain with NCP.”

Soon after former Congress leader and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan gave a major blow to the Congress party when he filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha from the BJP on February 15, several speculations of defection are making the rounds in the political circle.

“I am surprised that every 8-10 days there are reports which say I am going to join the BJP. But let me be clear that I am not going to join the BJP. We all are working to prepare for the upcoming elections and such reports create confusion in the minds of people. I have spoken with all party MLAs, no one is going anywhere,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule later clarified that any leader can join the party to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Patil is not in touch with me. I don’t know if any of our leaders are talking to him but whoever wanted to support Modiji can join us,” he said.