Sharda University student suicide: Father alleges harassment by faculty members, mental pressure

The father of the 21-year-old medical student, who died by alleged suicide at a private university in Greater Noida, has said that her daughter was under immense mental pressure because of how she was treated by certain faculty members. Police officials at Sharda University in Greater Noida, India, on Saturday, July 19, 2025.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The body of the student was found inside her room by her roommate in Mandela Hostel of Sharda University in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park on Friday night.

Seven people, including six university staff and one unidentified individual, have been booked in the case. Of them, two faculty members named in the suicide note have been arrested by the police.

A purported note recovered from the student's room mentioned the names of the arrested individuals and described the alleged harassment the victim underwent, according to the police.

According to the FIR in the case, accessed by HT, the student had complained to her father about being repeatedly humiliated in class and threatened with academic consequences.

The family told police that her father had visited the university on July 14 after his daughter expressed distress. He claimed to have met the dean, HOD, and faculty members and was assured verbally that she would not be harassed further.

“My daughter was under immense mental pressure because of how she was treated by certain faculty members. Despite my meeting with the university officials just days before, no action was taken. They gave verbal assurances but continued to harass her,” the victim’s father told the police.

“She told us her work wouldn’t be approved and she would be barred from exams. The next day she was gone,” he added.

In the FIR, he has also alleged that her daughter was “tortured” and “evidence regarding her suicide was also destroyed".

