Gr Noida varsity ignored harassment plaints: Students, kin protest

Protests erupted on the campus of Sharda University in Greater Noida on Saturday morning after the death of a 21-year-old medical student, as agitated family members and students gathered in large numbers, accusing the university administration of ignoring repeated complaints of harassment by faculty members. Demanding stringent action against the university staff for “harassing” his daughter, the student’s father, in the FIR, alleged that she was “tortured” and “evidence regarding her suicide was also destroyed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The protesters chanted slogans, demanding justice and accountability, and alleged that the faculty was trying to shield the accused. A minor scuffle ensued when students and police clashed as officers moved to defuse tensions. Police later spoke to the protesters to ensure no violence takes place.

The family, who rushed from their residence in Gurugram, alleged that university officials failed to act on previous complaints made by the student and did not inform the police even after discovering her body.

Other students also expressed concerns over the actions of the department faculty, alleging that “students are pressured over attendance and practical submissions.”

“Many students were facing similar issues, but whenever we tried to escalate the matter to higher authorities, we were told to confront the concerned faculty directly,” said a student, requesting anonymity.

The deceased student’s family told police that their last conversation with their daughter took place on Friday morning, during which she mentioned being told that her academic work “won’t be checked” and that she could “sign it herself.”

“We have assured the family and students that the matter is being taken seriously. The investigation is underway on all angles mentioned in the FIR, and action will be taken strictly based on evidence,” said SHO, Knowledge Park police station, Sarvesh Singh. The university has formed an internal inquiry committee that has been directed to submit a report within five working days.