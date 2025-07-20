21-yr-old university student dies by suicide in Greater Noida; 2 teachers held

A21-year-old student pursuing her bachelor’s in dental surgery (BDS) at a private university in Greater Noida died allegedly by suicide after she was “subjected to repeated humiliation and harassment” by the varsity’s faculty on Friday night, police officers said, adding that seven people, including six university staff and one unidentified individual, have been booked in the case. Of them, two faculty members named in the suicide note have been arrested. In response to the incident, Sharda University issued a statement confirming that the faculty named in the FIR have been suspended with immediate effect. (PTI file)

The second-year student, a resident of Gurugram, was found hanging inside her room by her roommate in Mandela Hostel of Sharda University in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park around 8.45pm on Friday.

A purported suicide note recovered from the room mentioned the names of the arrested individuals and described the alleged harassment the victim underwent, police added. The family alleged that the staff shifted the body to the university-run hospital without informing the police or the parents—allegedly to delay official procedures.

“We were informed of the incident around 10pm. By the time we reached there, the body had already been moved to the hospital. Based on the written complaint from the family and the suicide note found at the scene, we have registered an FIR against seven individuals. Two of the accused named in the note—Shairy Vashist and Mahinder Singh Chauhan—have been arrested. Forensic examination has been conducted,” said station house officer (Knowledge Park) Sarvesh Singh.

The FIR, lodged early Saturday morning, names the following six faculty members: Shairy Vashist, Mahinder Singh Chauhan, Anurag Hasti (named as Anurag Awasthi in the FIR), Surabhi Duggal, dean Dr M Siddharth, and HOD Ashish Choudhary, along with one unnamed individual.

Officers said the FIR has been filed under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 238 (destruction of evidence), 79 (insulting modesty of woman), 352 (insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In response to the incident, Sharda University issued a statement confirming that the faculty named in the FIR have been suspended with immediate effect. A five-member internal committee, headed by the pro vice chancellor, has been formed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within five working days.

“The university is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities and supporting the bereaved family. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family over the tragic incident that took place at Sharda University. Following allegations made by students against certain individuals, those named have been suspended with immediate effect. An internal inquiry has been initiated against them,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, director (public relations), Sharda University.

According to the FIR accessed by HT, the victim had complained to her father about being repeatedly humiliated in class and threatened with academic consequences. The family told police that her father had visited the university on July 14 after his daughter expressed distress over faculty’s behaviour. He claimed to have met the dean, HOD, and faculty members and was assured verbally that she would not be harassed further.

“My daughter was under immense mental pressure because of how she was treated by certain faculty members. Despite my meeting with the university officials just days before, no action was taken. They gave verbal assurances but continued to harass her,” the victim’s father told the police. “She told us her work wouldn’t be approved and she would be barred from exams. The next day she was gone,” he added.

The suicide note accused Dr Vashist and Dr Chauhan of mentally torturing the victim and held them responsible for the act.

Some of the victim’s batchmates told HT that she had been struggling with a subject taught by Dr Vashist. “She asked a friend to do well on the paper, which struck us as unusual later. Many have faced similar things but couldn’t speak up due to fear,” said a classmate, requesting anonymity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), Sudhir Kumar, said, “We have registered a case under appropriate sections based on the family’s complaint.”

The victim was the younger of two siblings. Her father works at a private firm in Gurugram. The autopsy report is awaited, police said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).