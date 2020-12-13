e-paper
Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs at Jantar Mantar, says govt failed nation and farmers

Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs at Jantar Mantar, says govt failed nation and farmers

Meanwhile, the farmers’ agitation entered the 18th day today, with their call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday.(@ShashiTharoor/Twitter)
         

Hitting out at the Centre over farmers protest against the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the government has failed the nation and the farmers.

Tharoor joined the protest held by the party MPs from Punjab at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, “The Government has failed the nation and the farmers. Why did they pass the laws in such haste without consulting the stakeholders?”

“The winter session should have taken place normally by the 3rd week of November,” added Tharoor.

When asked what is the way forward, the Congress MP said, “I think that the government now should give some assurances to the farmers. The farmers are insisting that the laws be withdrawn. If technically they (government) feel they can suspend its application for now pending discussions, let them suspend it, convene Parliament winter session. The Parliament has the authority to withdraw the laws, they can also talk to the unions.”

“The government should realise that in democracy, you cannot bulldoze your way through. We stand here for democracy and rights for the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ agitation entered the 18th day today, with their call to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
The politics of farm protests | HT Editorial
Church calendars burnt after rape accused ex-bishop features on it
BJP leaders break CCTV cameras installed at Kejriwal’s house: Delhi CMO
Modi govt to deal sternly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, says Union law minister
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
