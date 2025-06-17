Sheetal Choudhary death: Nefarious murder plot, fake car accident and a confession

The Haryana police have solved the Sheetal Choudhary murder case, with her ‘male friend’ – a married man and father of two children – confessing to the murder. The model's body, with her throat slit, was found in a canal in the state. Sheetal’s sister Neha had reportedly filed a missing report in Panipat on June 14.(X/@vipinsh94839414)

The accused, Sunil, argued with the victim on Saturday night. The altercation quickly descended into physical abuse. The accused thrashed and stabbed the victim and later threw the body into the canal.

Sunil later tried to pass off the murder as an accident.

What happened?

Sheetal came to a Panipat village for an album shoot. Sunil came there with her car in which they drank alcohol. Amid the altercation, Sheetal called his sister and said Sunil had been beating her. Within minutes, her phone was switched off.

The Haryana police found Sunil's car in the canal. However, Sheetal wasn't found. Sunil claimed that the car had fallen into the water, and Sheela drowned while he swam to safety. Her body was found later with her throat slit.

The body was found 80 kilometers from Panipat. The police suspect that the water carried the body.

Also read: Who was Sheetal? Haryana-based model found dead in Sonipat canal

Sunil today confessed to the murder.

The police said Sheetal was also married and had been living separately from her husband for some time due to a domestic dispute.

Also read: Haryana model missing since June 14 found dumped in canal with her throat slit

" On 15th June, a woman filed a missing report for her sister. The next day, we received information that a body had been found in a canal. The wounds on her body indicated that she may have been murdered...Her family said that she went with a man named Sunil...When police suspected his connection with this case, they interrogated him. On 14th June, he took her to a village...Later, they got into a fight, and Sunil attacked her with a knife...He threw her body in a canal...We have arrested him. Today, we will present him in court and ask for police remand. We will investigate whether anyone else is involved in this case," DSP Panipat, Satish Kumar Vats, told ANI.