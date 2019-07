Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi, died at a private hospital in the national Capital on Saturday afternoon. She was 81 years old. Her mortal remains were brought to her residence in East Nizamuddin in the evening.

Dikshit’s funeral will be held on Sunday. The Delhi Congress has said that her body will first be taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar road at around 11:30 am, and thereafter the last rites will be performed at the Nigambodh Ghat at 2.30pm.

11:06 am IST Was a friend in personal life: Sushma Swaraj Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted condolence for ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s demise. she said that they were political opponents but were friends in personal life. I am sorry to know about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji. We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life. She was a fine human being. #SheilaDixit — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 20, 2019





11:00 am IST LK Advani pays homage to Sheila Dikshit Veteran BJP leader LK Advani paid tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.





10:50 am IST ‘Sheila worked to transform Delhi’: Sonia Gandhi writes to ex-CM’s children In a letter to Sheila Dikshit’s children Sandeep and Latika Dikshit, UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the former Delhi CM worked to transform Delhi to make it a better place for all and served the Congress Party till the end.





10:25 am IST Omar Abdullah pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. who passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in the national Capital.





10:21 am IST Sushma Swaraj pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit Former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj paid homage to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.





10:10 am IST State funeral for Sheila Dikshit A state funeral of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit will be held shortly. Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh ghat at 2:30 pm.





10:05 am IST Sheila Dikshit’s last rites at Nigam Bodh ghat Former chief minister of Delhi died at a private hospital in the Capital yesterday. Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at Nigam Bodh ghat at 2:30 pm