‘Towering leader’: Tributes pour in for Jharkhand's icon Shibu Soren

Leaders across party lines paid heartfelt tributes to Shibu Soren, the towering figure of Jharkhand politics and father of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who passed away on Monday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after a prolonged illness. Shibu Soren was a founding member of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.(PTI)

Remembered fondly as 'Guruji' by his supporters and his colleagues, Soren’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian political life. He was 81.

He was admitted in the last week of June with complications related to a kidney ailment, hospital sources said.

PM Modi, Rajnath pay tribute to ‘towering leader’ of Jharkhand

Expressing grief over Soren's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “stalwart who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalised.”

"Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Several Union ministers and opposition leaders echoed similar sentiments and lauded his decades-long contribution to tribal welfare and grassroots leadership.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also paid heartfelt condolences to the family of the Jharkhand leader and said he always remained connected to his land and people.

"The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country's senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, expressing grief over the demise of the leader, said, "An era has ended, may God grant you and your entire family the strength to bear this sorrow. Respected Shibu Soren ji made a significant contribution to the growth of JMM."

Rahul Gandhi cancels presser

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's press briefing on Monday was cancelled in view of the demise of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also expressed grief over the demise of Jharkhand's tall leader and said that Soren always spoke for the poor, especially for the rights of tribals.

"Shibu Soren was the loudest voice, biggest identity and symbol of the highest honour of the tribals, on the national level and not just in Jharkhand. Whether as the CM of Jharkhand or at the Centre, he consistently spoke out for the poor, labourers, and especially for the rights of tribals. I don't think there is a bigger (tribal) face than his. I pay my respects to him," Tiwari told ANI.

Also Read | Shibu Soren: From a teen who lost father to murder, to a towering tribal leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also paid his respects to the former Jharkhand CM.

"The creator of Jharkhand, the struggling leader, former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, is no longer among us. May God grant peace to his virtuous soul. May He grant strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense pain," Singh said in a post.

Shibu Soren, a founding member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led his party for 38 years. He was the third chief minister of Jharkhand.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village in Ramgarh district (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Shibu Soren was the son of the late Shobaran Soren.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms.