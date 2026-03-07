‘Shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat’: Ex-Bengal governor on new role

A day after resigning as the governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose on Friday said he was shifting to his home state, Kerala, to work for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). File photo of former West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. (PTI)

In a X post, Bose said he will work “under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission” and do his best to further the cause of our “dear Keralam”.

“My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me,” he said, sharing a copy of his resignation letter. “I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state.”

Also read: India allows Iranian warship to dock at Kochi, crew housed at naval facilities

However, Bose did not specify in what capacity or role he would work in the southern state, where elections are expected to be announced in a few days.

“I take this new mission as my solemn duty and as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Keralam, who, I would say, brought me up. I will work for the people, with the people, alongside the people,” he said.

“I also extend my best wishes to Shri RN Ravi, my very dear friend and distinguished public administrator, who will be my illustrious successor,” he said.

Also read: Vehicles burnt, roads blocked: Protests in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after man beaten to death on Holi

In a dramatic development, days before the schedule for the West Bengal assembly polls is set to be announced, Bose resigned on Thursday evening, sending political ripples across the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock over the sudden resignation, hinting at possible political pressure behind it.