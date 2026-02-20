Shillong MP Ricky J Syngkon collapses while playing football, dies at hospital

Shillong Lok Sabha member Ricky AJ Syngkon died at a hospital on Thursday evening, shortly after he collapsed while playing at a futsal ground in Mawiong on the outskirts of Shillong. He was 54. (X/sniawbhadhar)

Syngkon collapsed at around 6.30 pm during the game. He was immediately rushed to Dr. Gordon H Robert Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 7 pm, people familiar with the matter said.

Syngkon was elected to the Lok Sabha in April 2024 as a candidate of the Voice of the People’s Party. He secured 5,71,078 votes out of 10,33,251 votes polled, decisively defeating the three-time incumbent MP Vincent H Pala of the Congress.

An academic-turned-politician, Syngkon was an assistant professor in the Department of Commerce at North-Eastern Hill University before entering politics. Widely regarded as an articulate and erudite orator, he was known for his humility and accessibility throughout his public life.

His body would be taken to his residence at Nongsder in Ri-Bhoi district after completion of legal formalities.

Syngkon is survived by a brother and two sisters. His wife, Audrey, passed away in 2019.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma condoled his death. “Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served with humility, vision, and a sincere desire to uplift society,” the chief minister said.