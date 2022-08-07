Home / India News / 'Shinde camp MLAs danced in Goa hotel like they were in bar': Aaditya Thackeray

'Shinde camp MLAs danced in Goa hotel like they were in bar': Aaditya Thackeray

Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:59 AM IST
Shinde camp MLAs will always remain traitors while the ‘illegal government’ will collapse, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said. 
Aaditya Thackeray said Shinde camp MLAs will always remain traitors. (Photo by Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday recounted how the rebel Sena MLAs danced in the Goa hotel when Uddhav Thackeray resigned and said they danced like they were in a bar. Speaking at a gathering of the party workers in Mahim in Central Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray said the government of Eknath Shinde will not last long as it is illegal. They stalled the progress of Maharashtra and betrayed a 'good man like Uddhav Thackeray', Aaditya Thackeray said.

Criticising the behaviour of the 'rebel' MLAs in Guwahati and Goa, Aaditya Thackeray said had they (the rebel MLAs) been real Sena workers, they would have been on the ground -- helping the Assam administration tackle the flood "instead of enjoying the mountains and greenery from their hotel rooms".

"They don't like being called traitors, but they will always remain traitors. In Goa, they danced as if they were in a bar when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister," Aaditya Thackeray said.

The video of the rebel MLAs dancing in the Goa hotel went viral. However, it was on the day when Eknath Shinde's name was announced as the next chief minister, not the day Uddhav Thackeray resigned.

The political crisis in Maharashtra is going on with the Shinde camp and the Uddhav camp fighting it out in the Supreme Court for the election symbol. The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has no cabinet yet.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

