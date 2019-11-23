Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP move Supreme Court after BJP’s Maharashtra comeback

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:05 IST

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have moved the Supreme Court after the BJP sprung a huge Saturday morning surprise and had Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as Maharashtra chief minister for the second term with a great deal of help from NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who also took oath as deputy CM.

The parties are seeking the top court’s help in quashing Governor Koshyari’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form government and want the court to further direct the governor to invite them as they have the “majority” to form a coalition government in the state.

“Facing the prospect of a non BJP Government staking claim to power, the BJP in the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019 has resorted to political machinations in an attempt to install a completely unconstitutional BJP Government in the State... There is nothing in public domain as to how and in what manner Shri Devendra Fadnavis and/or the BJP had staked claim power between the intervening night of 22.11.2019 and 23.11.2019,” the three parties submitted in their petition before the top court.

Also Watch | ‘Indiscipline,’ says Sharad Pawar on nephew’s decision to ally with BJP

Just last night, the three parties, which are ideologically divergent, had worked out a common minimum programme and NCP boss Sharad Pawar had declared that Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray would be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

However, the parties were stumped this morning when the channels flashed that Devendra Fadnavis is taking oath as Maharashtra CM and joining him as his deputy was NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

The petitoners questioned “hot haste” behind the move and also wanted to know as to how did the governor arrived at the decision to invite the BJP leader when the parties had already formalised their alliance last evening.

“It is not understood as to what was the hurry and/or the hot haste to revoke President’s Rule at 5:47 am and administer oath at around 8:00 am barely two and a half hours later. The Hon’ble Governor was duty bound to study the claim if any made by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, moreso when admittedly the previous night all the three political parties commanding a strength of 154 MLAs had categorically stated that they will be staking claim to form the Government,” said the petitioners.

The petitioners claimed that all the MLAs of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are completely and solidly with their Maha Vikas Aghadhi alliance except for Ajit Pawar.

The petitioners accused the Governor of acting in a “partisan manner” making a “mockery of the high office”. They further alleged that the Governor was “acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre”.