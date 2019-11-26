e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress to move Supreme Court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases

The plea sought a stay on the ACB’s move to close the corruption cases and urged the top court to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to take any major policy decision till completion of the floor test.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petition by the three opposition parties says that the Devendra Fadnavis government cannot take any major policy decisions.
The petition by the three opposition parties says that the Devendra Fadnavis government cannot take any major policy decisions.(PTI )
         

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have decided to approach the Supreme Court over the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closing nine cases in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is an accused in the case but the ACB clarified that none of the cases that have been closed were linked to Pawar.

The petition by the three opposition parties says that the Devendra Fadnavis government cannot take any major policy decisions.

The plea sought a stay on the ACB’s move to close the corruption cases and urged the top court to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to take any major policy decision till completion of the floor test.

tags
top news
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Sena-NCP-Cong to move top court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases
Activist, who visited Sabarimala in Jan, attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Activist, who visited Sabarimala in Jan, attacked with chili powder on way to shrine
Top court order on Sena-Cong-NCP plea over floor test in Maharashtra today
Top court order on Sena-Cong-NCP plea over floor test in Maharashtra today
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
Kidney,weighing 7.4 kg, removed from man’s body in Delhi hospital
Kidney,weighing 7.4 kg, removed from man’s body in Delhi hospital
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
‘Don’t want to get between India-China power struggle’: Sri Lanka president
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News