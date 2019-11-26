Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress to move Supreme Court against closing of 9 irrigation scam cases

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:08 IST

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have decided to approach the Supreme Court over the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closing nine cases in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam.

NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is an accused in the case but the ACB clarified that none of the cases that have been closed were linked to Pawar.

The petition by the three opposition parties says that the Devendra Fadnavis government cannot take any major policy decisions.

The plea sought a stay on the ACB’s move to close the corruption cases and urged the top court to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to take any major policy decision till completion of the floor test.