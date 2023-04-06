Home / India News / Uddhav camp raises law & order issue with Amit Shah, attFadnavis

Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was attacked allegedly by rival Shiv Sena workers over her "derogatory" Facebook post about CM Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday met Union home minister Amit Shah where she raised the issue of the law and order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of an attack on a woman party worker allegedly by chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena workers. Sharing a copy of a letter on social media written to the Union home minister, Chaturvedi thanked Shah for taking out time for the meeting concerning the law and order situation in the state and said he has promised to look into the issues raised by her. (Also Read | MVA stages protest in Thane as injured Sena (UBT) worker moved to Mumbai hospital)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Union home minister Amit Shah.(Twitter / @priyankac19)
“I thank Hon. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for his time on the law and order issues concerning the state of Maharashtra yesterday. He has promised he’d look into the issues raised,” Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member, wrote on Twitter.

Roshni Shinde, a woman functionary from the Shiv Sena (UBT), was beaten up in Thane’s Kasarwadavali locality allegedly by some Shiv Sena workers on Monday evening. The victim said she was assaulted for a reply to a Facebook post by a person linked to Shiv Sena. The assault was caught on camera and went viral on Tuesday night, but the police refused to register a complaint, triggering a political slugfest.

In the letter to Amit Shah, Priyanka Chaturvedi said the victim is reportedly six months pregnant and the video is being widely shared on social media further “[disregarding] the dignity and privacy of the victim.”

“The commission of such an act must be strongly condemned and acted upon irrespective of the political ideologies,” she said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also alleged that state home minister Devendra Fadnavis “has made no attempt to control or act upon these incidents”, calling it against the “constitutional duty to ensure peace and harmony" in the state.

“In a democracy like India, where various ideologies and group co-exist, resorting to such means for political gains, especially against women is a matter of shame and grave concern. As rightly observed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the inability of the State Government to stop such hateful actions promotes bigotry amongst communities and factions,” she added, asking Shah to intervene and look into the issue of law and order in Maharashtra.

shiv sena uddhav thackeray amit shah priyanka chaturvedi + 2 more
