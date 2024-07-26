Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks breach of privilege motion against X user. Here's why

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday called out a user on X (formerly Twitter) for insulting the Chair of the Rajya Sabha. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (ANI)

She also mentioned moving a breach of privilege motion against the user, who had commented that it was embarrassing to see her officiating the Chair on Thursday.

“Look at their meltdown. However this tweet is more about breach of parliament privilege and not just sexist but also accusing the Hon. VP of India who is the Chairman of the house,” wrote Priyanka Chaturvedi in a post on X.

“I will request Hon. Chairman to allow breach of privilege motion against PawPaw brigade champ here who has no idea that RS has a chairperson and not a speaker,” she added.

As per parliamentary rules, when the Vice President of India, who serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is absent, the deputy Chairman or a panel of vice chairpersons presides over the sessions. Chaturvedi, who is part of this panel was in charge during the session.

The X user had also accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP of not respecting the Marathi language and of showing disrespect towards the Pune MP Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni.

"Uddhav Thackeray's RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tried to humiliate the MP from Pune, Maharashtra because she was speaking in Marathi but not her "posh" language English? She kept shouting at her... What does she think of herself? And what happened to UT's Marathi ashmita?" wrote the user @MrSinha_ on X.

However, his allegations were refuted by Chaturvedi, who said, “This pawpaw champ bhakt is truly having a meltdown of the worst kind. Dr Medha Kulkarni and Rajni Patil ji both spoke in Marathi and without interruption barring when her own ally sitting in the front row had a hissy fit and asked her to sit down multiple times so that he could be disrespectful to the chair. Also, paw paw champ, understand parliamentary proceedings in the RS and the rule book. Cry some more.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi a former Congress leader joined the Shiv Sena in April 2019. She is now the party’s deputy leader and spokesperson.