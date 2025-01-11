Shiv Sena (UBT) to fight Mumbai, Nagpur municipal polls alone: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday that his party would go solo in the upcoming Mumbai and Nagpur municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut (File Photo/PTI)

The statement from Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP and senior member of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Sena (UBT), comes amid signs of tension between the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SCP).

“We will fight on our own, whatever happens, will happen. We have to see for ourselves. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai, according to ANI. He added that he had discussed the matter with Pramod Manmode, the Nagpur unit chief of Sena (UBT).

‘Party growth affected’



Raut also said that the party's growth was “affected” as workers were not getting a chance to contest polls due to the alliance. Further, the senior politician remarked that the INDIA group was only for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, echoing the recent remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar's former deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav.

“After the (Lok Sabha) elections, not a single meeting of the INDIA bloc was held. The Congress was responsible for calling this meeting,” Raut noted.

In the Lok Sabha polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won to secure its third straight term, the INDIA bloc was successful in denying the BJP a simple majority in the Lok Sabha. The party formed a government with support from its NDA allies.

However, the Congress' subsequent defeat to the BJP in Haryana and that of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Sena-UBT and NCP-SP) against the NDA in Maharashtra have exposed fissures within the alliance.

