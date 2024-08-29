Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Engineer named in FIR reacts: ‘Worked only on the platform’

A structural engineer, who was named in an FIR registered over collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Fort Rajkot in Maharashtra's Sindhudurga on Wednesday claimed that he was not the structural consultant for the project and had only worked on the platform. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Chetan Patil, the structural engineer, spoke to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, after he was named in the FIR along with contractor Jaydeep Apte, saying that he did not have anything to do with the statue.

Also Read: Tensions flare as political rivals clash at site of collapsed Shivaji statue in Malvan

The engineer said that he had simply submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the public works department.

“A Thane-based company did the statue-related work. I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being erected,” Patil told the news channel.

The 35-foot statue, which was unveiled only nine months before this incident by prime minister Narendra Modi, collapsed on August 26 and has since then ignited outrage.

Opposition parties have asked for chief minister Eknath Shinde's resignation ahead of the assembly polls, citing the incident as an insult to the legacy of the 17th century Maratha emperor.

The state public works department has alleged that the statue's construction work was of poor quality. Deputy chief minister publicly apologised for the collapse of the statue of the revered figure.

Apart from the state government, the Indian navy has also launched a probe and will also be taking steps to restore and repair the statue.

The Congress has also asked prime minister Modi if he will apologise for the statue of a respected figure in history, being built in a hurried manner and with low quality.

Congress' general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a video on X in which former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is seen inaugurating a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Pratapgad on November 30, 1957.

"67 years later, the statue still stands tall and undamaged," Ramesh said in a clear jibe to PM Modi and the Maharashtra state government.