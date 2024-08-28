Tensions flare as political rivals clash at site of collapsed Shivaji statue in Malvan

Mumbai: Followers of BJP MP Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT)-MVA workers clashed at Rajkot fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg district, as opposition coalition leaders visited the site where a statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on Monday. The confrontation escalated to sloganeering and physical altercations, with police intervening to maintain order. A 35-foot statue of Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg (HT/Yogesh Naik)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has launched protests across Maharashtra, including in Malvan, Baramati, and Sambhaji Nagar, holding the Shinde government responsible for the incident.

The situation intensified when Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, arrived at the fort just as Rane was departing. "I have controlled my partymen as this is a sacred place of Shivaji Maharaj, but if anything happens due to hooliganism of the ruling alliance, Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be responsible for it," Thackeray stated.

Accompanying Thackeray were NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Ambadas Danve. Patil criticised the BJP's counter-protests, suggesting they were attempts to "cover up the sins of the ruling alliance and corruption in the statue work".

Thackeray dismissed the BJP workers' actions as "childish" and criticised the ruling alliance for failing to construct a durable statue. "I have told my party workers not to involve themselves in the politics of the ruling alliance. This is not the place for such things. But ruling party workers' behaviour is childish and as per their upbringing. The ruling alliance made money from the statue work of Shivaji Maharaj," he asserted.

The metal statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Modi last December during Navy Day celebrations, completely collapsed on Monday. The state government attributed the collapse to strong coastal winds, and a first information report has been lodged against the contractor and sculptor.

The standoff at the fort continued as both BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers refused to vacate the premises. Nilesh Rane, son of MP Narayan Rane, claimed his party had informed the police about the timing of their visit, questioning the simultaneous arrival of the Thackeray camp leaders.

When police attempted to disperse the crowd, some individuals reportedly threw stones. As a precautionary measure, an armed officer was assigned to protect Aaditya Thackeray.

The incident has further strained relations between the political factions, with the MVA alleging corruption in the statue's construction and the ruling alliance defending its position amidst growing public scrutiny.