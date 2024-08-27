Shivaji statue collapses in Maharashtra: Indian Navy reacts; Opposition asks ‘who was the contractor?’

The Indian Navy has expressed “deep concern” regarding the collapse of the Chattrapati Shivaji statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg on Monday. It has also deputed a team to analyse the cause and initiate repair works. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan, Monday.(PTI)

"Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled on Navy Day on December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg. Along with the State Government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue at the earliest," news agency ANI reported citing an Indian Navy's statement.

Opposition continues to attack govt

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties continued to attack the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the poor quality of work to build the statue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked how much crores (khoke) of corruption was involved in the award of the contract to build the statue.

“Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?" Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a list of questions on social media platform X.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident. “The 35-feet Shivaji Statue inaugurated by @narendramodi collapsed today. It’s a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by Modi sarkar. Shivaji was a symbol of equality & secularism, his statue’s collapse is an example of @narendramodi’s lack of commitment to Shivaji’s vision,” Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X.

What Maharashtra govt said

Senior officials of the police and district administration reached the site to take stock of the situation, and the damage is being examined. The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but a preliminary report suggests it was due to heavy rains and gusty winds over the past two days in the city.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the statue collapse as “unfortunate” and said the government would establish the cause and re-install the statue at the same place.

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said the PWD minister Ravindra Chavan has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.

Sindhudurg police have registered an FIR against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5).

(With ANI inputs)